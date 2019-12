Category: World Published on Sunday, 22 December 2019 02:44 Hits: 3

House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) on Saturday said during an on-air interview that he would not be intimidated after the Trump campaign ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/475631-clyburn-to-white-house-i-am-not-going-to-be-intimidated