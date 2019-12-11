The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Billionaire Presidential Hopeful Mike Bloomberg Addresses Press at COP25 But Won't Take Questions

Category: World Hits: 0

Former New York mayor and 2020 presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg spoke at the U.N. climate summit Tuesday, saying he came to the climate talks because “no one from the White House” was there. The event was billed as a media opportunity, but Bloomberg refused to answer questions from the press. Bloomberg entered the presidential race in November and has since spent tens of millions of dollars of his own money on the race. Democracy Now! host Amy Goodman followed Bloomberg through the conference venue, asking how he would address issues of inequality and whether his strategy to win the presidency was to outspend all his rivals. Bloomberg refused to answer all questions, and Kevin Sheekey, Bloomberg’s presidential campaign manager, claimed the billionaire was not there “as a candidate.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2019/12/11/mike_bloomberg_cop25_amy_goodman

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version