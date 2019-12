Category: World Published on Saturday, 21 December 2019 21:52 Hits: 3

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) is emerging as the most important vote in the Senate battle over President Trump's impeachment trial, as Democrats regard her support as key to getting the additional witnesses and docum...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/475579-susan-collins-set-to-play-pivotal-role-in-impeachment-drama