Category: World Published on Sunday, 22 December 2019 04:05 Hits: 4

Several Democratic presidential candidates responded with support to the news that former Vice President Joe Biden's (D) presidential campaign press secretary is facing a cancer diagnosis."Some upsetting news to sh...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/475633-2020-candidates-send-support-after-biden-press-secretary-announces-cancer