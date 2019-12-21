Independents' top priorities align more closely with Democratic voters

Category: World Published on Saturday, 21 December 2019 21:00 Hits: 3

The New York Times’ Upshot teamed up with the Democracy Fund + UCLA Nationscape Project to determine the top priorities of independents, as the organizations recently did for Democrats and Republicans. The independent cohort accounted for 9% of the 110,000 respondents in their survey, and instead of simply giving them one list of topics to choose from, the survey gave respondents 10 different chances to select a bucket of four issues that they hoped to see come to fruition. The issues that recurred most often within those buckets were then deemed among the highest priorities of respondents. The No. 1 issue for independents was impeachment (either do/don't), as it was for Republicans (Democrats ranked it No. 2). The results show 55% of independents were in favor of impeaching Trump, but overall the group wasn't as uniformly for/against like Republicans or Democrats were.

Independents’ No. 2 issue was also the top priority for Democratic voters: Don't separate immigrant children at the border, with 84% support among independents (similar to the 92% of Democrats who said the same).

Independents put not banning guns as their third most important issue with 80% saying they don’t want a total ban on guns. Similarly, it was Republicans' No. 2 issue with 89% opposing a total ban.

But independents were back to aligning with Democrats on their fourth top issue, not banning abortion, with 77% opposing such a ban (as did 87% of Democrats). Republicans also opposed banning abortion at 65%, though it ranked as No. 13 on their priority list.

Independents' fifth-most important issue was the border wall, with the vast majority, 64%, opposed to building the wall. Democrats were opposed by 86% while 81% of Republicans supported building the wall.

So Independents sided with Democrats on four of their top five issues, though they did so in greater numbers on not separating immigrant children and opposing a border wall and a ban on abortion than on impeachment. Overall the final five issues for independents also leaned toward Democratic positions: debt-free state college, a $15 minimum wage, legalizing marijuana, conducting universal background checks before gun purchases, and banning assault rifles.

Check out the graph below the fold.

On the Times site, this graph is interactive.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1906819