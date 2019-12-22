NASA assembling its first full-size X-plane in decades to test supersonic flight with low sonic boom

Category: World Published on Sunday, 22 December 2019 00:30 Hits: 3

Captain Chuck Yeager was the first human to fly faster than the speed of sound when he piloted an X-1 nicknamed “Glamorous Glennis” to 700 mph in 1947. Four years later, the X-5 was the first plane to have wings who shape could change in flight. The X-14 was the first plane to include vertical take off and landing in 1957. In 1959, the most famous of all X-planes, the X-15, began a series of flights that would take it to over 4,000 mph and over 67 miles into the sky — high enough that eight of its pilots received astronaut wings. Neil Armstrong, who was an X-15 pilot, was not one of those eight. He’d have to get his wings another way.

But NASA, DARPA, and the Air Force didn’t stop making X-planes in The Right Stuff days. More experimental craft have been produced to test everything from electric motors to technology used in cruise missiles. A whole series of space planes that were supposed to usher in an era of vehicles that could take off an land from a normal runway, then accelerate straight up to orbit, were designed and authorized in the 1990s. But not built. The last of those, the X-33 VentureStar was cancelled in 2001 even though the launch facility was completed, 96% of the parts were built, and 85% of the prototype had already been assembled, because delays in building fuel tanks from what was then a brand new composite material drove up potential costs.

In fact, it’s been over 30 years since NASA last produced a full-scale, manned experimental plane. But it’s about to break that long dry spell with the X-59 QueSST. The strange name of the X-59 comes from the task this X-plane is designed to tackle: reaching supersonic velocity … quietly.

In the 1960s and 70s, a whole squadron of supersonic transport planes were on the drawing boards at Boeing, McDonnel Douglas, and Sud Aviation. It seemed only a matter of years, not decades, before flights were going to be cutting across the oceans, and across the nation, at twice the speed of existing passenger jets. Only it didn’t work out that way. Both genuine concerns and genuinely strange ideas about the impact of sonic booms led to restrictions on where these planes could potentially fly. In practice, flying that fast was like driving a car at 120 — it might go faster, but it also burned through both fuel and maintenance costs just about as quickly. Add in the design limitations required to simply achieve supersonic flight, and only the the Aérospatiale/BAC Concorde ever carried passengers above Mach 1. Until a crash in 2000 and simple economics drove the world’s only SST from the skies in 2003.

But there’s a possibility that SSTs may stage a comeback. The design of the X-59 is meant to showcase technologies that could allow more efficient supersonic flight. It doesn’t eliminate sonic booms, but it does limit the impact of those booms on the ground by shaping the direction of the noise. What reaches the earth is described as “a gentle thump” rather than the startlingly crack-boom that might be more familiar to those who live near a military base.

The X-59 is being built by Lockheed Martin at their Palmdale, California plant with a planned first flight in 2021. Unlike some of those 1990s X-planes, there seems to be a pretty good chance that the X-59 will actually be completed, actually fly, and provide the data necessary to not just assist in the design of new SSTs, but their regulation. The cost of the X-59 project is $247.5 million.

Because, just like the 1970s, aircraft manufacturers are itching to get a new generation of supersonic craft into the skies. This time that includes some smaller manufacturers who want to offer business jet owners the ultimate luxury — getting to a meeting in half the time. Some of these manufacturers have been seeking approval of their design for some time, but the regulatory environment for SSTs has remained uncertain. The X-59 will help manufacturers improve designs, and allow the FAA to plan for what happens for an era when SSTs are flying once again.

Those regulations are also likely to spill into plans from rocket manufacturers like SpaceX, who hope to use their next generation Starship craft not just to take people into space, but as a point-to-point transport on Earth.

