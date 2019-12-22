Saturday night owls open thread: Never Trump conservatives are a mythical breed

Category: World Published on Sunday, 22 December 2019 03:00 Hits: 4

Luke Savage at Jacobin writes—Never Trump Conservatives Still Aren’t Real:

In February 15, 2016, the longtime house journal of American conservatism published nearly two dozen essays with the express purpose of repudiating the then-ascendant Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. Featuring contributions from such prominent voices in the conservative movement as Bill Kristol and Glenn Beck, the National Review’s now infamous “Against Trump” issue denounced the soon-to-be president as no less than a “philosophically unmoored political opportunist” — a dangerous demagogue antithetical to everything conservatism stood for who had to be stopped in his quest for the GOP nomination at any cost.

Trump, it hardly needs saying, hastily conquered both the American conservative movement and its principal political arm, the Republican Party. And in a development which should have surprised no one, at least half of those who had contributed to February 2016’s official censure not only fell in line but became some of Trumpism’s most zealous and committed partisans.

This includes Eric Erickson, the conservative talk-radio host who once condemned Trump as “a racist” and “a fascist” adding that it was no surprise “so many people with swastikas in their Twitter profile pics” support him. “I will not vote for Donald Trump. Ever.” wrote Erickson — who recently published a piece entitled “I Support the President.”

It includes Bill Buckley’s nephew L. Brent Bozell III, who in his National Review essay argued, “Trump might be the greatest charlatan of them all” and now aides in his efforts to delegitimize critical press. It includes Glenn Beck, who once called the president “an immoral man who is absent decency or dignity” and now views him as the ultimate Daddy figure.

With so many erstwhile critics now firmly onside, an approval rating among self-identified Republicans that would make any ribboned despot blush, and a veritable phalanx of sycophants and palace courtiers hanging on his every word, it can safely be said that Donald Trump has enshrined his ideology and personal style as the lingua franca of American conservatism.

Yet turn on cable news or open any of the country’s marquee newspapers, and there’s a good chance you’ll be served with a radically different narrative about the orientation of prominent conservative figures towards the current Republican president. I’m speaking, of course, about the so-called Never Trump Conservative: a phenomenon at once so ubiquitous and so illusory it will one day feature in media studies courses as a teachable moment about the dangers of believing everything you see on TV. [...]