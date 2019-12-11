Rep. Ro Khanna Urges Universal Condemnation of Trump as Democrats File Impeachment Charges

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 11 December 2019 13:36 Hits: 1

House Democrats have unveiled two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump that formally charge him with high crimes and misdemeanors after more than two months of investigation. On Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi joined chairs of the impeachment inquiry committees to announce the charges of “abuse of power” and “obstruction of Congress.” Democrats allege Trump withheld congressionally directed taxpayer funding for Ukraine’s military until the Ukrainian president agreed to do what Trump called a “favor” by announcing Ukraine was investigating his potential 2020 political rival Joe Biden. Democrats say Trump then tried to block attempts by Congress to investigate the move. We speak with Ro Khanna, Democratic congressmember from California and a member of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2019/12/11/ro_khanna_trump_articles_of_impeachment