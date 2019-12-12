The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Greta Thunberg Slams COP25, Says Response to Climate Crisis Is Clever Accounting and Creative PR

Seg1 gretamadridspeech 1

At the U.N. climate summit in Madrid, 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg addressed world leaders Wednesday, hours after she was named Time magazine’s Person of the Year. Thunberg came to the talks after a trip to meet with climate leaders across North America in anticipation of the scheduled climate conference in Santiago, Chile, before the talks were abruptly moved to the Spanish capital. In her address, Thunberg warned that the planet’s carbon budget is down to just eight years, and urged bold action. “I still believe that the biggest danger is not inaction. The real danger is when politicians and CEOs are making it look like real action is happening when in fact almost nothing is being done apart from clever accounting and creative PR,” Thunberg said.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2019/12/12/greta_thunberg_speech_cop_time_magazine

