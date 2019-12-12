We Want People Power Solutions : Activists Ousted from COP25 for Protesting Corporations at Summit

Category: World Published on Thursday, 12 December 2019 13:30 Hits: 1

Inside the halls of the U.N. climate summit, hundreds of activists gathered Wednesday to demand rich countries step up their efforts to finance climate action. The protest began just as Democracy Now! was finishing our live broadcast, and we spoke to some of the people there from around the world, including Rita Iyke-Uwaka of Friends of the Earth Nigeria; Angela Valenzuela of Fridays for Future in Santiago, Chile; Sandra Tukup of CONFENIAE (Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of the Ecuadorian Amazon); Amalen Sathananthar of Artivist Network; Brandon Wu of ActionAid USA; and Nina Gualinga, an indigenous leader of the Kichwa community of Sarayaku in the Ecuadorian Amazon.

