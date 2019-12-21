Abbreviated Pundit Round-up: A call for an immoral president to be impeached

Category: World Published on Saturday, 21 December 2019 12:30 Hits: 5

Christianity Today’s editorial suggesting it is right and moral to impeach trump has opened up a window into Trump’s strongest demographic. While the conservative magazine won’t signal much beyond its readers, those readers are pastors, and this is if nothing else, permission structure to move beyond lock step and think differently.

Here’s the editorial:

Trump Should Be Removed from Office But the facts in this instance are unambiguous: The president of the United States attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president’s political opponents. That is not only a violation of the Constitution; more importantly, it is profoundly immoral. The reason many are not shocked about this is that this president has dumbed down the idea of morality in his administration. He has hired and fired a number of people who are now convicted criminals. He himself has admitted to immoral actions in business and his relationship with women, about which he remains proud. His Twitter feed alone—with its habitual string of mischaracterizations, lies, and slanders—is a near perfect example of a human being who is morally lost and confused.

Why @CTmagazine call for trump removal is unlikely to matter. % of wh evangelicals who agree that elected official can commit immoral act in private life and still behave ethically and fulfill public duties.2011: 30%2016: 72% (w/ Trump at top of ticket)Via @PRRIpollpic.twitter.com/T1VOPMtxiI December 20, 2019

Morning Consult/Politico poll: Twice as many voters believe the Senate should call additional witnesses as those who believe they should not, 54-27.The public wants an actual Senate trial where they actually call new witnesses, crazy as that might sound. December 21, 2019

Greg Sargent/WaPo:

Trump’s rage at Christianity Today gives away his scam The magazine’s core indictment is that Trump “attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader” to “discredit” one of his “political opponents.” It adds that Trump “abused his authority for personal gain” in a “profoundly immoral” manner that damages the presidency, the country, and “the spirit and the future of our people.” This depiction is unequivocally correct. The White House’s own summary of the July 25 call captures Trump doing just this: While withholding hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid from a vulnerable ally, Trump pressed the Ukrainian president to announce an investigation that would smear potential 2020 opponent Joe Biden with an entirely fabricated narrative. Trump’s response again called this “perfect” conduct, reminding us that he is thoroughly unrepentant about all of it.

POTUS has long been gripped by fear of cracks in his evangelical support. Nice one by WaPo on why he was so startled by Christianity Today piece. https://t.co/vWrwps5fQc December 21, 2019

Trump calling @CTmagazine "far left" is laughable. Quick history on CT:1. Founded 1956, to counter the more liberal Christian Century magazine by L. Nelson Bell, an aggressive fundamentalist and segregationist2. Leveraged influence of his son-in-law Billy Graham December 20, 2019

5. CT ran articles by J. Edgar Hoover such as Ã¢Â€ÂœSoviet Rule or Christian Renewal?Ã¢Â€Â6. In 1960s-70s, encouraged Christians to root out racism in their own lives, but criticized integration, one article calling it "Christian communism." December 20, 2019

Generally speaking, evangelicals who turn against conservative politics *don't stay evangelicals.* So the real measure of evangelical realignment is disaffiliation, and we may not know that measure for a while. Certainly, Trump is doing tremendous damage here. 2/2 December 20, 2019

I had a great convo with some twitter subject matter experts on this issue. One of them, Ryan Burge, came with data on leaving the church.

I was working on this a little the other day. This is panel data from 2011-2017. 17.8% of women who were born-again in 2011, said that they weren't born-again by 2017. It was 11.7% for men. It's hard to pinpoint why, but female evangelicals do tend to be more moderate politically pic.twitter.com/ubCya0vbIz December 20, 2019

Not what I expected to see, honestly. But young people's defection is not noticeably higher than other age groups. pic.twitter.com/gDCbQW6mgY December 20, 2019

Meanwhile, as far as the Democratic primary goes:

(Larry Sabato excerpt)/Politico:

‘Biden has never won a debate. And it has worked.’ What changed in the sixth Democratic debate? According to our experts, Klobuchar turned in another standout performance, Buttigieg bested Warren on wine caves, and Biden finished where he started—on top. Debates are fun, and educational as well. I have no lumps of coal to put in the candidates’ stockings. Yang and Steyer—often ignored—turned in energetic performances. Sanders was never dull, always blunt and relentlessly honest. Warren’s passion came across, as did a bit of frustration that her current image isn’t the person she believes she is. Buttigieg was polished and informative, a quick study on, well, everything. Klobuchar was impressive; if anyone gained from this debate, she did. Could she now rank highly on the short list of sensible running-mates (if she doesn’t score the big upset to take the top spot)?

Edward Isaac Dovere/Atlantic:

Amy Klobuchar Is Still Here The senator from Minnesota has outlasted flashier candidates, and dominated in last night’s debate. But can she escape the shadow of her nemesis, Pete Buttigieg, who has seized her sensible-midwesterner mantle? But none of this will mean much if Klobuchar can’t poll above 6 percent, which is about as high as she’s gotten—enough to be considered upper second tier, at best. With the days until the Iowa caucus dwindling, Klobuchar went on the offensive during the debate Thursday, jumping in at every possible opportunity and speaking for more time than any other candidate except Bernie Sanders. She tangled with Sanders and Joe Biden and, most of all, Pete Buttigieg, whose campaign seems to offend her at a visceral level; she did not try to hide her disdain for him. It will be interesting to see whether her debate performance can propel her out of a frustrating electoral purgatory in which Democratic voters aren’t sure what to think of her and not enough of them will fully commit. Her campaign was excited about the 250 people who came to an event one Thursday night in Des Moines—but then couldn’t figure out whether to be encouraged or disheartened when most of those people said they’re still making up their mind about whom to support. Klobuchar has tried to be lighthearted about situations like this, but she’s getting impatient. She talked about the former mayor of Cedar Rapids, Kay Halloran, who finished a breakfast with Klobuchar by saying she was “78 percent” there for her. “It’s time to decide!” Klobuchar said to the crowd in Des Moines, an edge creeping into her voice. (Halloran did eventually endorse her.)

Yeah, Amy K. is in the January debate, along with Bernie S., Joe B., Elizabeth W., and Pete B. https://t.co/pU9q33Dom9 December 20, 2019

WaPo:

Democratic presidential aspirants disregard political gift of ACA court ruling Less than an hour after an appeals court invalidated part of the Affordable Care Act and pushed off a decision on the rest of it, congressional Democrats began punching, accusing President Trump and his party of imperiling Americans’ insurance and consumer health protections. But on a debate stage Thursday night, Democrats vying for their party’s nomination for president did not mention the major court decision. Instead of pivoting to defend the law and branding Republicans as existential threats to the ACA — a strategy that helped Democrats win control of the House last year — the candidates continued their months-long disagreement over whether a single-payer health-care system would be best for the country. For Republicans, that split-screen Democratic treatment represents both danger and opportunity heading into the 2020 elections. The 98 pages of dusty legal prose redefines battle lines the parties have drawn on health care — an issue on voters’ minds more than nearly any other. But the ruling spares the GOP the political chaos that would have erupted if the New Orleans-based federal court had given the president and other Republicans what they have long sought — the elimination of the entire law.

Turnout, IDK. But here's a nugget... There's a little north than 10% of voters in our CNN poll who dislike Biden & Trump. They go for Biden 72% to 9%. This group is overwhelmingly young (69% is under 50 vs. 49% of all voters). December 20, 2019

Jennifer E Duffy/Cook Political Report:

The Majority is in Play The secret to Democrats’ ability to win the majority is in their ability to expand the playing field. The first race on that list is in North Carolina where GOP U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis is seeking a second term. With competitive races for President, Governor and Senate, as well as several House races, North Carolina will resemble a very expensive ground zero this cycle. Tillis caught a couple of breaks over the past couple of weeks when wealthy businessman Garland Tucker ended his primary bid, and U.S. Rep. Mark Walker decided to retire with an eye toward a 2022 Senate bid rather than a primary challenge to Tillis. This has kept Tillis out of the Toss Up column for now, but that doesn’t mean the general election won’t be very competitive. The DSCC has endorsed Cal Cunningham, a lawyer and Major in the Army Reserve. Cunningham is an attractive candidate, who won’t be that easy to label an AOC progressive. Beyond North Carolina, it appears that Democrats have put Iowa in play where GOP U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst is seeking a second term and is likely to face DSCC-endorsed businesswoman Theresa Greenfield. Democrats argue that Ernst campaigned as part of the solution to the problems facing Washington, only to become part of the problem. Democrats also believe that they can put both seats in Georgia in play.

Andy Slavitt/USA today:

Trump, Obama and frightening US trends: The decade's health care winners and losers The political lesson of the decade is that on health care, the party that appeals to the fear of losing something tends to have the winning argument. Losers Our health. A frightening picture of the country emerges from a series of data. Suicide rates are up across the country, dramatically among teens and preteens. Nicotine use is on the rise among youth after dramatic reductions, thanks to vaping companies. Addiction from prescription opioids and heroin have ravaged many families and small towns. School shootings not only threaten our kids but also are part of a significant rise in teenage anxiety and depression. And for three years running, our life expectancy is declining, heretofore unheard of in a wealthy nation.

"Asked Thursday ... how he could stomach pardoning a child rapist, Bevin responded, 'Which one?' Ã¢Â€Âhttps://t.co/gLj1qM8IUp December 20, 2019

