Category: World Published on Saturday, 21 December 2019 13:44 Hits: 4

There is an unquestioned tenet that’s integral to spending time on the internet, a sort of “rule zero” — don’t f**k with cats. This is the rule that sparks the…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2019/12/in-netflixs-compelling-dont-fk-with-cats-cat-lovers-unite-to-capture-an-online-murderer/