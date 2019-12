Category: World Published on Saturday, 21 December 2019 18:27 Hits: 4

Leaders of six Western Balkan nations discussed measures to establish a free trade zone to bolster their chances to join the European Union. All these countries are at different stages in joining the bloc.

