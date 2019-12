Category: World Published on Saturday, 21 December 2019 14:49 Hits: 5

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian gave an interview to FRANCE 24 while on a trip to Mexico on Friday, calling for stronger ties between Europe and Latin America and for a return dialogue in the countries hit by anti-government protests.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20191221-french-foreign-minister-le-drian-calls-for-stronger-ties-between-europe-and-latin-america