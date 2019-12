Category: World Published on Saturday, 21 December 2019 15:01 Hits: 5

Continuing transport strikes over pension reforms in France are threatening to disrupt the busy holiday travel season as thousands flock to see friends and family for the end-of-year festivities.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20191221-france-transport-strikes-threaten-to-sow-chaos-during-holiday-travel-season