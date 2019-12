Category: World Published on Saturday, 21 December 2019 17:06 Hits: 6

Facing mass protests over a citizenship law that excludes Muslims, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has imposed a crackdown on freedom of expression not seen in the country since the “Emergency” of the late 1970s.

