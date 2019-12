Category: World Published on Saturday, 21 December 2019 15:43 Hits: 4

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - A collision between a passenger bus and a trailer truck in eastern Guatemala early on Saturday killed at least 20 people, including a 7-year-old boy, doctors and firefighters said.

