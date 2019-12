Category: World Published on Saturday, 21 December 2019 18:00 Hits: 6

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Saturday named tourism minister Manuel Marrero Cruz as the country’s first prime minister in decades, under a new constitution that seeks to decentralise former leader Fidel Castro’s job.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/cuba-names-prime-minister-in-move-to-lighten-presidential-load-12203256