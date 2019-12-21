Another 'Republicans exploding the deficit are very sad about deficits' story? Really?

Category: World Published on Saturday, 21 December 2019 15:00 Hits: 3

Can we please, please finally stop with this nonsense that Republicans are upset by deficits? At all? Even in the slightest? "With little protest, GOP succumbs to Trump on spending" is the Washington Post headline. It includes the handful of necessary well this is a shame, but whatchagonnado quotes from blustering conservative lawmakers, all of them bullshitters who will give the same quotes to anyone within earshot and, by God, intend to.

"The mammoth spending deal provides another stark indication of the Republican Party's near-total capitulation to Trump," the Post says, which is a categorically ridiculous and nonsensical claim that ignores Republican lawmakers also doing absolutely nothing about deficits in any prior context except as periodic demand to carve up Medicare, Social Security, housing, food assistance, and anything else that does a damn bit of good to anyone of lower caste than has my own lobbyist. Donald Trump didn't retroactively turn the Republican Party into deficit bullshitters ten years ago, or twenty. Stop pretending this one dementia-suffering tax-cheating sex predator has transcendental space-time powers.

This is all the usual nonsense, and the Post could have saved some time by just pulling up one of the fifty prior stories on the same subject and replacing the names of any now-dead deficit blusterers with still-living versions. Or don’t; it’s not like it will make a difference.

The closest we come to the actual core point is from Senate Appropriations Committee chair Richard Shelby, who rather bluntly declares that we need to slash "entitlements" and if we can't do that, screw it, no point trying. Yes, there you go. We might as well have stopped there, that being the best encapsulation of the last fifty years of faked deficit nonsense from Republican big spenders. Take him at his word and go home; there’s no sense worrying about deficits at all if it’s not in the context of cutting aid to the poor.

The piece mentions that Republican lawmakers haven't been able to stomach the wholesale carving out of government that Trump's hard-right adviser-puppeteers keep writing up as budget proposals (lawmakers, at least for the moment, still have elections to worry about). It does not appear to mention, at all, the Republican tax cuts to the corporate and the wealthy that did a screaming horror-movie axe murdering of the federal accounts, which seems a rather more substantive bit of actual damn evidence of Republican priorities than a quote from Rand Paul or Ted Cruz about literally anything, ever.

Give it up. Just stop. Quit with this ever-gullible nonsense, this pamphleteering for a cause that self-promoting "deficit hawks" have never, when in power, used for any other purpose than to hurt children, seniors, and anyone else who dares ask for a bit of help that could instead be used by the ultra-rich to purchase private yacht-launched submarines or whatever the latest better-than-you trend is among the people who own their Republican lawmakers outright. Just stop already. We’ve had a long damn year and do not need to hear this nonsense.

