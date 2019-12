Category: World Published on Saturday, 21 December 2019 06:52 Hits: 4

President Donald Trump on Friday signed off on US sanctions against companies building a Russian natural gas pipeline to Germany that Congress fears will give the Kremlin dangerous leverage over European allies.

