Category: World Published on Saturday, 21 December 2019 08:49 Hits: 5

A scorching heatwave intensified bushfires ravaging parts of Australia on Saturday, and out-of-control blazes surrounding Sydney worsened under "catastrophic" conditions.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20191221-australia-fires-create-catastrophic-conditions-blanketing-sydney-in-toxic-smoke