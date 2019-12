Category: World Published on Saturday, 21 December 2019 08:59 Hits: 5

Tens of thousands of civilians are fleeing bombardment in Syria's Idlib region, the UN said, as fighting flares in the jihadist bastion fuelling an already dire humanitarian situation.

