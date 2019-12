Category: World Published on Saturday, 21 December 2019 03:32 Hits: 4

President TrumpĀ on Friday signed two spending packages totaling $1.4 trillion, averting a government shutdown at midnight.The bills included all 12 annual appropriations bills for the 2020 fiscal year that started...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/budget/475487-trump-signs-14-t-spending-package-averting-shutdown