Groups call on Labor Department to help deported construction site whistleblower return to U.S.

Category: World Published on Saturday, 21 December 2019 02:30 Hits: 8

A number of advocates and labor organizations are calling on the Labor Department to help return the whistleblower who was deported after speaking out about a deadly construction site collapse in New Orleans that killed three and injured dozens this past October. They say it’s critical he be allowed back because he’d been acting as a witness in an ongoing investigation into the accident when he was separated from his family last month, NOLA.com reports.

Of course, advocates believe that that’s why he had a target on his back in the first place. The New Orleans Workers’ Center for Racial Justice said construction worker Delmer Joel Ramirez Palma had already spoken with OSHA when he was deported by Immigration and Customs Enforcement the day after Thanksgiving, after nearly two decades in this country. The community organization also said ICE pressed ahead with his deportation even after OSHA reportedly sought another interview with him.

Ramirez Palma’s advocates are now hoping that Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia will aid their effort to return him to the U.S. to continue his testimony in OSHA’s investigation, writing in a letter to Scalia that the agency “cannot perform its worker protection mission effectively if workers—documented or undocumented—fear adverse consequences if they complain about workplace conditions, or if they cooperate in an OSHA investigation.”

ICE has further endangered public safety not just by deporting Ramirez Palma, but by making others who could provide key information about the collapse afraid to come forward. As Daily Kos noted previously, his wife, Tania Bueso, told The New York Times that his co-workers now feared cooperating in the probe after seeing what had happened to him. This will affect far more than this one investigation, the groups tell the Labor Department: “When workers are silenced by fear, unsafe conditions go unnoticed by OSHA and uncorrected, and the strength of cases the agency brings is compromised.”

The groups conclude the letter by asking Scalia “to make every effort to bring Mr. Ramirez Palma back to the U.S., so that he may properly assist OSHA in this significant investigation, and so that other workers throughout this country, regardless of documentation status, will know that the Department has their back when they assert their right to a safe and healthy workplace.”

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1906996