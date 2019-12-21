The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump loses his mind responding to evangelical magazine's call for his removal from office

On Thursday, Christianity Today, a magazine founded by evangelical leader Billy Graham, published an op-ed by its editor in chief titled, “Trump Should Be Removed from Office.” The argument was very simple: Christianity Today and other Christian publications had written about and called for the impeachment of President Bill Clinton in 1998, and our current president is at least as guilty as Clinton was then of high crimes and misdemeanors that merit removal from office. After Donald Trump had clearly heard about this turn of events, as a man whose only visible sign of prayer has been to ask Vladimir Putin the heavens for Russian agents to hack political opponents’ electronic data, he tweeted out his response.

A far left magazine, or very “progressive,” as some would call it, which has been doing poorly and hasn’t been involved with the Billy Graham family for many years, Christianity Today, knows nothing about reading a perfect transcript of a routine phone call and would rather….

....have a Radical Left nonbeliever, who wants to take your religion & your guns, than Donald Trump as your President. No President has done more for the Evangelical community, and it’s not even close. You’ll not get anything from those Dems on stage. I won’t be reading ET again!

“ET” seems to be Trump referring to another evangelical publication, Evangelical Times? That or … intergalactic space aliens? Maybe Space Force is in trouble? It’s hard to know. Trump has been throwing around the term “Radical Left,” frequently in ALL CAPS, which means he is screaming inside of his head most of the time, it seems. Very quickly #Radical Left began to trend as people responded to the impeached president.

Let’s go to the videotape!

Hehe.

Just a reminder.

To be honest, we already knew that Donald Trump sided with the bad guys in ET.

Another reminder.

The radical left indeed!

If you are reaching across the aisle to stick your hand into a septic tank, you might want to reconsider what you are doing.

And because in 2019 one must have a Baby Yoda meme connected to anything and everything.

