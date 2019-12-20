The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Activists Demand a Migrant Justice Platform as Democratic Candidates Discuss Immigration in Debate

Seg2 migrant justice rally

Protesters for immigrant rights demonstrated outside the Democratic debate Thursday in Los Angeles, displaying a banner that read “Migrant Justice on Day One” and demanding a moratorium on deportations and immigrant worker protections. We look at how the candidates responded, with Erika Andiola, chief advocacy officer for RAICES, the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services. “I’m really happy that immigration came up this time around,” she notes. “In the past few debates, the issue didn’t even come up.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2019/12/20/democratic_debate_immigration_erika_andiola_raices

