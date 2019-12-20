The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Joe Biden Criticized at Democratic Debate over Iraq, Afghanistan Wars Failure to Close Gitmo

Category: World Hits: 4

Seg3 biden

Former Vice President Joe Biden sparred with Senator Bernie Sanders about his support for the Iraq and Afghanistan wars and faced scrutiny over his failure to close Guantánamo Bay during President Obama’s tenure in the White House at Thursday night’s Democratic presidential debate in Los Angeles. We look at the candidates’ foreign policy stances with award-winning investigative reporter Azmat Khan, a New York Times Magazine contributing writer and a Future of War fellow at the New America Foundation.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2019/12/20/joe_biden_criticized_at_democratic_debate

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version