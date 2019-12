Category: World Published on Friday, 20 December 2019 02:53 Hits: 3

When President Donald Trump’s defenders aren’t simply lying about the House impeachment inquiry — it all happened in a Capitol Hill basement with no Republicans present, as one of his…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2019/12/republicans-have-abdicated-their-constitutional-duties-to-oversee-a-president-run-amok/