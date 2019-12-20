India leads world in pollution linked deaths: study

Category: World Published on Friday, 20 December 2019 09:38 Hits: 4

NEW DELHI: India leads the world in pollution-linked deaths followed by China and Nigeria, according to a report published that estimated the global impact of contaminants in the air, water and workplace. The report by the Global Alliance on Health and Pollution (GAHP) found pollution to be the largest environmental cause of premature death on the planet, causing 15 percent of all deaths -- some 8.3 million people.

