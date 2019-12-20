The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

India leads world in pollution linked deaths: study

NEW DELHI: India leads the world in pollution-linked deaths followed by China and Nigeria, according to a report published that estimated the global impact of contaminants in the air, water and workplace. The report by the Global Alliance on Health and Pollution (GAHP) found pollution to be the largest environmental cause of premature death on the planet, causing 15 percent of all deaths -- some 8.3 million people.

