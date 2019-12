Category: World Published on Friday, 20 December 2019 09:48 Hits: 4

STOCKHOLM: China has called off two business delegation visits to Sweden, China's ambassador to Stockholm said, after Culture Minister Amanda Lind defied a Chinese threat of "counter-measures" by presenting a rights prize to dissident Gui Minhai.

