Category: World Published on Friday, 20 December 2019 08:40 Hits: 4

PARIS: A French court will rule on Friday (Dec 20) whether the former CEO of France Telecom and other executives carried out "institutional harassment" that sparked a spate of suicides at the company. Between 2008 and 2009, 35 employees of the former state-owned telecom giant, now called Orange ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/france-telecom-suicides-bosses-didier-lombard-12200192