Category: World Published on Friday, 20 December 2019 04:09 Hits: 4

Former Vice President Joe Biden knocked former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders over a since-deleted tweet that appeared to mock a moment of stuttering in the waning moments of Thursday's Democratic pres...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/475434-biden-knocks-huckabee-sanders-over-tweet-criticizing-stuttering-moment-its