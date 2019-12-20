Live coverage of the post-impeachment Democratic debate #3

Category: World Published on Friday, 20 December 2019 03:00 Hits: 4

Here we go again.

Your debaters: former Vice President Joe Biden; Sens. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Amy Klobuchar; Mayor Pete Buttigieg; internet sensation Andrew Yang; and billionaire Tom Steyer.

Your moderators: Judy Woodruff, Amna Nawaz, and Yamiche Alcindor of PBS and Tim Alberta of Politico.

Watch it on PBS or CNN or stream it at PBS.org, PBS NewsHour, Politico.com, and CNN.com.

Nobody really handled the trans issue particularly well.

Biden starts off seeming a little in the weeds, but ultimately handles an Afghanistan question pretty well.

Sanders hits him on Iraq, then scores points (with me, anyway) by admitting that he made a mistake in supporting a continued presence in Afghanistan.

Buttigieg asked about withdrawal, and delivers and answer that might have come from anyone over the last two decades—we need to get out, but get out well. But he earns some credit for talking about the replacement of the AUMF.

Have I mentioned these moderators are terrible, and keep delivering loaded questions that assume Republican talking points? These moderators are terrible.

Biden is invited to attack Sanders … but pivots quickly to talking about his own health care plan.

Biden tells Sanders to put his hand down, Sanders replies with “just waving to you Joe.” Some interesting byplay. Sanders accuses Biden or promoting “the status quo,” Biden angrily says “that’s not true.”

Biden blasts Sanders on cost of Medicare for all, Sanders fights back and describes his program effectively.

Sanders is definitely the winner on this exchange.

Klobuchar again steps in with a referee act, which is wearing more than a bit thin at this point — especially when she went out of her way to start the last fight.

Warren gets a moment to talk healthcare and then … nope, turns out it was only half a moment.

Andrew Yang befuddled by stupid secret Santa question. Finally gets around to saying that he’d like to give each candidate his book — and that’s a good answer.

Buttigieg actually gets off a good answer on saying that candidates shouldn’t get to the point where there’s too much to ask forgiveness for at the end. Not a great start, but a good answer ultimately.

Both Warren and Biden give what start off as touching answers … though Biden imitating a kid with a bad stutter is a genuinely awkward moment (that is going to be clipped, count on it).

Biden made it 99% of the way through the debate on a genuine high note. But ... you know. Biden.

Neither Steyer or Yang flies to the top of the list based on their answers tonight, but both of them seem much more legitimate up there than people might expect. Don’t be surprised to see them both edge upward.

If that happens, it will be really interesting to see where they find their votes.

Yang does a bit of an Admiral Stockdale moment … and yes, I’m old.

Okay, this is a good response to a very ugly tweet.

I've worked my whole life to overcome a stutter. And it's my great honor to mentor kids who have experienced the same. It's called empathy. Look it up. https://t.co/0kd0UJr9Rs December 20, 2019

