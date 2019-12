Category: World Published on Thursday, 19 December 2019 03:36 Hits: 10

White House Director of Economic Policy Larry Kudlow made a stunning admission on Wednesday as he was discussing President Donald Trump’s trade negotiations with China. Eamon Javers, a CNBC journalist…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2019/12/trumps-top-economic-aide-just-made-a-stunning-admission-about-the-presidents-dealing-with-china/