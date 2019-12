Category: World Published on Thursday, 19 December 2019 01:27 Hits: 7

House lawmakers have voted to impeach US President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. A trial in the Republican-held Senate will decide if he will be removed from office.

