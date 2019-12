Category: World Published on Thursday, 19 December 2019 04:36 Hits: 8

A court in the Philippines has convicted 30 people for their roles in the country's worst political murders, including killing over 30 journalists. The convicts face lengthy jail terms.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/philippines-massacre-masterminds-of-maguindanao-killings-convicted/a-51731287?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf