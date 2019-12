Category: World Published on Thursday, 19 December 2019 04:28 Hits: 8

The masterminds of the Philippines' worst political massacre were on Thursday found guilty of murder, a decade after the slaughter in which gunmen killed 58 people in the conflict-plagued south of the country.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20191219-philippines-ampatuan-family-dynasty-massacre-journalists-maguindanao-gloria-arroyo