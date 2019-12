Category: World Published on Thursday, 19 December 2019 09:14 Hits: 13

KUALA LUMPUR (Bernama): The High Court here has fixed Jan 7 next year to hear Datuk Seri Najib Razak's application to call an Australian expert to examine documents tendered as exhibits in his trial involving SRC International Sdn Bhd's funds.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2019/12/19/src-trial-court-to-hear-najib039s-application-on-jan-7-to-call-aussie-expert