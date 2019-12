Category: World Published on Thursday, 19 December 2019 08:45 Hits: 9

SYDNEY: Australian authorities declared a seven-day state of emergency in New South Wales state Thursday (Dec 19) as a record heat wave fanned unprecedented bushfires raging across the region. As thousands of firefighters battled blazes, temperatures neared 50 degrees Celsius in some places and ...

