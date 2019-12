Category: World Published on Thursday, 19 December 2019 08:51 Hits: 9

German Bundesliga club FC Cologne has pulled out of a football academy in China, with one senior official saying "human rights are massively disrespected" in the country.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/sport/bundesliga-club-fc-cologne-scraps-china-football-academy-12197046