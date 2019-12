Category: World Published on Thursday, 19 December 2019 00:47 Hits: 7

Republicans quickly knocked talk by some House Democrats of delaying transmitting articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate, warning that the pressure tactic would backfire. Sen. John Cornyn (R-...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/475218-senate-gop-on-delaying-impeachment-articles-one-of-the-dumbest-things-ive