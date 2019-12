Category: World Published on Thursday, 19 December 2019 02:32 Hits: 10

Just moments after the House impeached President Trump, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) declined to say when - or even if - Democrats will deliver the articles to the Senate.

