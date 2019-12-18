Listen to 2014 Donald Trump talk about how humiliating being impeached would be

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 December 2019 21:45 Hits: 7

The year was 2014. Donald Trump was still just that obnoxious racist birther idiot, self-promoting on any network or fake news media site available to him. The fundamental difference between Donald Trump in 2014 and in 2019 is the real amount of pain and cruelty he can inflict on people now that he actually has political power. But back in 2014, Donald Trump was still mostly a punchline, and we were all the better for it.

On Friday, by most reports, the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives will vote “yes” to impeaching Donald Trump on two articles of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. But back in 2014, while birther Donald Trump was speaking to some iteration of Fox News’ morning blech-fest, he gave his thoughts on the stain a vote for impeachment of then President Barack Obama would be. I’m typing out Trump’s words verbatim because it’s proof of how truly incoherent he has always been.

Donald Trump: Listening to them [Democratic Party officials] say “Love to be impeached. Oh, he’d love to be impeached. He’d love to see the government shut down.” You know whenever it comes to something like the catastrophe that just happened with executive [inaudible and possibly not a word but a mumble]. He’d love to see all the Democrats happy—they must be coached, I mean they must go to school for this. “He’d love to be impeached. Please impeach him. it would be so good for the Democrats. Please shut down the government, it would be so good for Obama.” That’s what they want, shut down the government. What a lot of crap. Because all what they’re doing, they’re actually talking the Republicans into not doing. Do you think Obama seriously wants to be impeached and go through what Bill Clinton did?* He would be a mess. He would be thinking about nothing but. It would be a horror show for him. It would be an absolute embarrassment. It would go down on his record permanently.

There’s some more blathering. But once again, the only true things that come out of Donald Trump’s mouth are his projections of his own fears and anxieties, and perceived (and real) humiliations.

Donald Trump on impeachment in 2014: "Do you think Obama seriously wants to be impeached? ... He would be a mess. He would be thinking about nothing but. It would be a horror show for him. It would be an absolute embarrassment. It would go down on his record permanently." pic.twitter.com/CM9uf8Fvv0 December 6, 2019

* I put the question mark in because technically he phrased it as a question even though nothing Trump ever says desires—or frankly, warrants—an answer.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1906474