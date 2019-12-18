Merry Christmas, f* @ you: Senators get a surprise holiday greeting from Donald Trump

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 December 2019 22:30 Hits: 9

‘Tis the season! Loved ones are scrambling to complete last-minute shopping, children are singing their little hearts out in school holiday choirs, friends and co-workers are gathering around cheese plates, cookie trays, and the bar for after-work celebrations. It’s the time of year when we put our differences aside and rejoice in the holiday spirit together, right?

Well, it used to be. Now Donald Trump is president. And while he insists that he (and he alone) is responsible for people saying, “Merry Christmas” to one another (nobody ever stopped saying that this time of year), it seems the other messages of Christmas completely escape him. Case in point: his annual holiday card. It’s a time for an American president to send out a traditional greeting to supporters and his fellow public servants, including members of Congress. This year, he included a little something extra.

Thanks for this card & your 6 page impeachment screed. Bizarrely delivered together. Happy Holidays & best wishes for the coming year! pic.twitter.com/kUDektXMvt December 18, 2019

That’s right: Donald Trump included his bonkers six-page screed against his impending impeachment in his Christmas cards. Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy confirmed that he also got the rant, along with, for whatever reason, a second, smaller Christmas card.

True story: there is a White House staffer going around the Senate delivering to each office, as a package, the incoherent, scathing Pelosi letter AND...wait for it...a giant 16x12 White House Christmas card (along with, implausibly, a second smaller Christmas card).What a day. pic.twitter.com/y8gZuQbipl December 18, 2019

And what is up with those matching signatures? In 2017, handwriting analyst Sheila Kurtz told Yahoo that Melania Trump’s signature has been “stylized” to match her husband’s. Kurtz said, “Maybe they brought someone in to show her how to do it or [it’s] a stamp, but it is definitely stylized.”

Anyway, Merry Impeachmas. Maybe next Christmas we can flood Donald Trump’s White House with bon voyage cards. And then break out the burning sage and the bleach to scrub that entire house clean.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1906489