Live Coverage: The impeachment of Donald J. Trump (part 4)

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 December 2019 23:01 Hits: 8

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives is considering two articles of impeachment against Donald J. Trump. Republicans began the day with a series of petty attempts to delay the process—including such silliness as calling a vote to adjourn and send everyone home. With those out of the way, the process moved on considering the rules for the debate. The debate on rules was ably handled by House Rules Committee Chair Jim McGovern. Just before noon Eastern Time, the House voted to approve the rules of debate on the articles along mostly party lines. This was followed by a reading of the articles of impeachment.

The rules of the impeachment itself are designed to limit calls for motions, amendments, and other attempts at pointless delay. The rules now allow for six hours of debate on the articles of impeachment, divided evenly between the parties.

Colorado Rep. Diane DeGette is acting as speaker pro tempore. House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler and ranking member Doug Collins are responsible for managing the time of the parties and directing the course of debate.

Ongoing coverage can be found here.

Oh, look. It’s Matt Gaetz. Are we going to talk about people who have accidents while engaging in substance abuse? Because that went so well for him last time.

Gaetz says “Mother eff-er” because that’s what he wants on his congressional record. And … he’s over. Gaetz was mostly indistinguishable from the remainder of leg-gnawing Republicans, all of whom are repeating the same talking points.

Being a Republican congressman looks like the easiest damn job in the nation, if you have no problem parking your morals or conscience.

Rep. Andy Biggs is “bemused.” We can go home now.

Now we’re actually at a point where East Coasters could be starting to arrive home and tuning in for the big finish. Rep. Andre Carson gets two minutes, which is pretty hefty at this point.

Rep. Bob Latta showing again that the Republicans have conducted three hours of debate from five minutes of speech. If you put it all together, the ur-speech would probably fit in a tweet.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney doing a solid job, but I’m a bit surprised that Democrats are burning up minutes with longer speeches at this point. Seems like Republicans are going to have a chunk at the end, or Democrats are going to have to squeeze.

Republicans have about 8 more minutes than Democrats remaining at this point. I'm sure we'll get screamed at by Gym Jordan toward the end, but would presume that Kevin McCarthy is going to be the big closer. Since Schiff has already spoken, I'm kind of guessing that Pelosi will return for a closing statement on the Democratic side.

Rep. Joe Wilson is one of several Republicans who is simply repeating a speech he gave a month ago. Which was itself a retread of a speech from the summer.

He can’t even be bothered to fume properly.

Matt Gaetz sneering that Democrats probably couldn't even find Ukraine on a map while calling that country "The Ukraine" is the Gaetziest moment imaginable. December 18, 2019

You know, Tom Rice, you’re speaking for one minute during what will probably be the most viewed moment of your congressional career. Taking the time to learn your own speech might be nice.

Adam Schiff continues to be just fantastic in this hearing. If there is such a thing as “lion of the House,” he’s earned it.

Rep. Elaine Luria also gets a pass on the “no personal stories” rule.

Collins now handing out time by the second. Seems like he’s still squirreling away that time for a big finale.

If it turns out to be 30 minutes of Gym Jordan, I’m going to have lunch.

Rep. Maxine Waters at the podium for three minutes. Democrats are bringing it into the home stretch. About 30 minutes left in the Democratic argument, about 40 minutes left on the Republican side.

Rep. Waters finally gets around to explaining more of what Trump was asking for when he asked Ukraine to look into 2016 election. I may have said that Democrats really, really should have spent more time on this point. In fact, I may have said it a lot.

Rep. Waters combines passion, facts, the constitution, history, poetry and owns her earlier support of Trump’s impeachment. That was a good speech.

Waters leaves to the second round of applause of the day.

Rep. Jim Himes was one of those who was particularly effective in committee meetings. “This wasn’t an attempt to stop Ukrainian corruption, it was an attempt to aim that corruption straight at the heart of the U.S. election in 2020.”

Rep. Trent Kelly complains that he gets “a miserable 30 seconds” to complain about “swamp creature’s lies.” And … uh, Collins has lots of time left. So why did he only give Kelly 30 seconds? Seems like he’s complaining to the wrong people.

A couple of Democrats have simply entered their statements onto the record rather than speaking. A nice sacrifice to save some time.

Now it’s Schiff who is reserving time while Republicans burn it off 30 seconds at a time.

And can I say again how much I appreciate Republicans who think that silence is a clever way to spend their time? I really, really do.

43 minutes for Republicans, 29 minutes for Democrats.

It’s a good thing that Boss Hogg only got 30 seconds, since talking that long seemed to put him out of breath. Plus, he seems very concerned about Starbucks.

Oh, sorry. That was Billy Long.

It must be very, very sad to be a 30 second Republican, designated by Doug Collins to give a televised burp while he saves his time for someone who counts.

Democrat on the floor again with Anthony Brown. Don’t know if that signals a resumption, or … honestly, I don’t know what the strategy is at this point.

Steve Watkins seems like a guy who has played a lot of football without a helmet.

Kelly Armstrong gets two full minutes, so he can talk about the "liberal elitist ayenyah" take that all you pitiful 30 second guys.

Lee Zeldin gets to be the first to say “Chalupa.” Devin Nunes is so jealous.

So ... based on Lee Zeldin, I'm assuming the closing argument from Republicans are the two conspiracy theories that Trump was trying to extract from Ukraine. With Devin Nunes and Gym Jordan to follow.

Mark Meadows lays out a Hamilton joke and can’t even come up with a mention of the musical? That’s just sad.

The only reason that there isn't bipartisan support for impeachment is that Justin Amash decided to hand in his GOP key when he concluded Trump was a crook, but Jeff Van Drew is still pretending to be a Democrat at Republican request to give Trump cover.

I wonder how Matt Gaetz feels about Ratcliffe and Meadows getting three minutes in prime time, while he was given short shrift in the middle hours? It’s kind of sad. Or, you know, sad-ish.

Several more Democrats entering their remarks into the record. I don’t really know how either side is gaming this out, but it’s clear both sides are determined to have a block of time at the end for some final speaker.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1906495