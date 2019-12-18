Live Coverage: The impeachment of Donald J. Trump (part 5)

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 December 2019 23:41 Hits: 9

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives is considering two articles of impeachment against Donald J. Trump. Republicans began the day with a series of petty attempts to delay the process—including such silliness as calling a vote to adjourn and send everyone home. With those out of the way, the process moved on considering the rules for the debate. The debate on rules was ably handled by House Rules Committee Chair Jim McGovern. Just before noon Eastern Time, the House voted to approve the rules of debate on the articles along mostly party lines. This was followed by a reading of the articles of impeachment.

The rules of the impeachment itself are designed to limit calls for motions, amendments, and other attempts at pointless delay. The rules now allow for six hours of debate on the articles of impeachment, divided evenly between the parties.

Colorado Rep. Diane DeGette is acting as speaker pro tempore. House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler and ranking member Doug Collins are responsible for managing the time of the parties and directing the course of debate.

So Gym Jordan appears for three minutes, and is simply repeating what Collins and others have said. Really, it’s kind of disappointing.

Since Jordan’s time blown here on a middle-sized nothing, it can only be assumed that Kevin McCarthy is holding onto the closing remark for himself. But Devin Nunes is still lurking out there in the shadows somewhere.

Oh, and Jordan just claimed that Schiff knows the whistleblower and accused him of several other slights. You can bet that’s going to get some kickback.

Really surprised that Schiff didn’t kick Jordan’s whistleblower lie, if nothing else. Brad Schneider gets a minute to speak here, and is doing fine, but again … the strategy of these last few speeches is beyond me.

Nunes! Oh, cow-suer, I’ve been waiting for your conspiracy coddling all day. So sorry that you’re limited to three minutes.

Steele dossier! Nude pictures! It’s like one of those K-Tel collections of Republicans greatest … well, hits is going too far.

Well, Nunes didn’t manage to say “nude pictures” again, but he did get in “lust.”

Rep. Richard Neal, chairman of Ways and Means, is the first Democrat to get handed three minutes at the podium. We’re really on the home stretch now. No more than about ten minutes left on each side.

Well, Drew Ferguson saying that he “raised his middle finger” to Congress explains why he’s classy enough to get this prime slot. Oh, and he called public servants “swamp critters” and Congress a “goat rodeo.”

That’s the kind of rhetoric that makes for a GOP star.

Denny Heck has good things to say, he just needs to say them much, much faster.

Colins saving time now for the final shot, as Democratic Rep. Val Demings comes to bat for two minutes. Demings does a good job of laying the case as a prosecutor.

Liz Cheney gets four minutes to explain what the hell she is doing in Congress and how she represents a state where she never really lived. Or … maybe she’s going to just ramble about subpoenas.

.@RepAdamSchiff: "...very few of them want to address any of the facts of the president's misconduct nor do they wish to defend--"The GOP groan.Schiff, knowing that he just owned the bitching and moaning GOP, laughs: "Apparently, I've struck a nerve."pic.twitter.com/mTrglaEM6Z December 18, 2019

Republicans appear to have saved the last of their time for Steve Scalise and Kevin McCarthy. Scalise, at least, doesn’t seem to have a thing to say that hasn’t already been said.

Scalise’s idea of leadership matches that of a lot of Republicans. Loud and angry = leader.

Well, 600 jobs in Pennsylvania. You definitely can't impeach now.

Democratic Majority Leader Steny Hoyer taking just one minute.

Hoyer doing a good job of talking about Trump’s pattern of misbehavior. A speech worth clipping (and clearly longer than the one minute I said).

Hoyer’s speech is good, and historic, and genuinely moving.

But it’s also not going to make for great 30-second clips. And I hate that it matters.

After Hoyer’s thoughtful, careful speech for the ages, Collins gives … the best that Republicans have to offer these days. Sneers. Disdain. Juvenile stunts.

Hoyer was one of the few people today who seemed to genuinely recognize the import of the day and where it will stand in the whole course of their time in Congress.

This is the greatest moment of Steny HoyerÃ¢Â€Â™s career. December 19, 2019

And now Kevin McCarthy is up for the Republican closing. And he’s … yup, moving on to the Republican talking points.

There is a power in repetition. There is also a great deal of boredom.

