Live Coverage: The impeachment of Donald J. Trump (part 6)

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives is considering two articles of impeachment against Donald J. Trump. Republicans began the day with a series of petty attempts to delay the process—including such silliness as calling a vote to adjourn and send everyone home. With those out of the way, the process moved on considering the rules for the debate. The debate on rules was ably handled by House Rules Committee Chair Jim McGovern. Just before noon Eastern Time, the House voted to approve the rules of debate on the articles along mostly party lines. This was followed by a reading of the articles of impeachment.

The rules of the impeachment itself are designed to limit calls for motions, amendments, and other attempts at pointless delay. The rules now allow for six hours of debate on the articles of impeachment, divided evenly between the parties.

Colorado Rep. Diane DeGette is acting as speaker pro tempore. House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff and House Judiciary ranking member Doug Collins are responsible for managing the remaining time as we come down to the end of debate and head for a vote.

Actually, Kevin McCarthy, when she saw the whistleblower report and the evidence collected by a trio of committees, she moved to open an impeachment inquiry.

But she’s about to move to impeach. When you shut up.

Does Kevin McCarthy sound stoned? Or is he merely drunk? Good lord, this speech.

Can somebody please get up and say, we wanted to impeach him from day one because heÃ¢Â€Â™s been a con and a grifter his entire life? December 19, 2019

It's amazing how "I play a lawyer on TV" Jonathan Turley has been promoted to America's greatest constitutional expert ... because he agrees with Republicans.

McCarthy brings out the “socialist” word. Because hell, why not? This slurring, meandering mess of a close is simply ugly. Bring back the guy who screamed about “swamp critters.” He was more statesmanlike.

Schiff to handle the Democratic conclusion … which is kind of surprising.

Schiff finishes with a speech bringing up how aware Ukraine was that Trump’s efforts were directly encouraging them not to resist corruption, but to engage in corruption.

The vote on the first article of impeachment is now underway.

As the voting continues, something to remember the day by.

Adam Schiff: "We *used* to stand up to Putin and Russia. I know the party of Ronald Reagan used to." How very awkward to be a Republican right now. December 19, 2019

Kevin McCarthy sharing bro-fist bumps with other Republicans as the vote goes on. Sure. That seems right.

We’re getting very close to the magic number now.

Fellow Americans, we have an impeachment. Everyone in the House can be as sad as serious as they like. I’m excited and relieved.

That would be Tulsi Gabbard voting present — and holding out her hands for GOP contributions for that big third party run.

