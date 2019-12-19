The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Donald John Trump is impeached

On Wednesday evening, following a two hour discussion on rules and a six hour debate on the floor of the House, House Resolution 755, bringing two articles of impeachment against Donald J. Trump passed in the House of Representatives. Trump becomes just the third executive in 240 years to be impeached. The trial for his removal from office, and ban from running for any future office, will now take place in the Senate.

As earlier votes had indicated, support fell mostly along party lines, with one Democrat, and one Republican-in-waiting voting with the Republicans. Meanwhile, former Republican Justin Amash voted with Democrats. Had Amash, like Van Drew, held off leaving his party until after the vote, the argument that this was an entirely “partisan” impeachment would have been deflated. 

But no matter what the party, the vote was 230 in favor of impeaching Donald Trump on the first count, with 197 voting against. As Trump himself said, this is “a horror show for him” and “an absolute embarrassment” that will “go down on his record permanently.” One vote was for “present.” That would be Tulsi Gabbard.

Congratulations, Donald Trump, you have made it into the history books.

Thursday, Dec 19, 2019 · 1:46:30 AM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

So far, it appears there are three Democratic “no” votes on the second article, as well, with Gabbard again opting to preserve her funding stream with a “present.” (note: corrected my earlier mangling of Golden’s vote, I believe). The three Democratic no votes on article two are Van Drew, Peterson, and Golden. 

Thursday, Dec 19, 2019 · 1:46:47 AM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Trump has now been impeached on both articles.

Thursday, Dec 19, 2019 · 1:55:45 AM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

229 to 198 with a side Gabbard on Article 2.

Both articles of impeachment are adopted.

Thursday, Dec 19, 2019 · 1:56:17 AM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

And the House is adjourned. 

Thursday, Dec 19, 2019 · 2:15:53 AM +00:00 · Barbara Morrill

