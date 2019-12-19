Donald John Trump is impeached

Category: World Published on Thursday, 19 December 2019 01:35 Hits: 11

On Wednesday evening, following a two hour discussion on rules and a six hour debate on the floor of the House, House Resolution 755, bringing two articles of impeachment against Donald J. Trump passed in the House of Representatives. Trump becomes just the third executive in 240 years to be impeached. The trial for his removal from office, and ban from running for any future office, will now take place in the Senate.

As earlier votes had indicated, support fell mostly along party lines, with one Democrat, and one Republican-in-waiting voting with the Republicans. Meanwhile, former Republican Justin Amash voted with Democrats. Had Amash, like Van Drew, held off leaving his party until after the vote, the argument that this was an entirely “partisan” impeachment would have been deflated.

But no matter what the party, the vote was 230 in favor of impeaching Donald Trump on the first count, with 197 voting against. As Trump himself said, this is “a horror show for him” and “an absolute embarrassment” that will “go down on his record permanently.” One vote was for “present.” That would be Tulsi Gabbard.

Congratulations, Donald Trump, you have made it into the history books.

So far, it appears there are three Democratic “no” votes on the second article, as well, with Gabbard again opting to preserve her funding stream with a “present.” (note: corrected my earlier mangling of Golden’s vote, I believe). The three Democratic no votes on article two are Van Drew, Peterson, and Golden.

Trump has now been impeached on both articles.

229 to 198 with a side Gabbard on Article 2.

Both articles of impeachment are adopted.

And the House is adjourned.

Wow, glad to hear @SpeakerPelosi say the House won't refer the articles until they know what the trial rules are. December 19, 2019

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1906508