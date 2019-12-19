Category: World Published on Thursday, 19 December 2019 02:30 Hits: 11

Because Sen. Mitch McConnell and his allies have been blunt in their public announcements that they will dispense with a Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump "quickly" and without testimony, there have been increasing calls for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to thwart Republican plans to "fix" Trump's impeachment by delaying the official delivery of the House-approved Articles of Impeachment, putting off that trial while the House continues to gather the evidence that Sen. Moscow has already promised his Senate wouldn't be going after.

That suggestion is apparently now being taken seriously, by House leadership: House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said today that "it's a good idea, and we need to talk about it."

As Politico points out, there is no requirement that House Democrats appoint impeachment managers on any particular timeline; delaying that effectively delays the Senate trial as long as House leadership wants. Most significantly, Rep. Earl Blumenauer told Politico that Speaker Pelosi "indicated she was interested and considering" the delay.

The move would prevent the currently telegraphed plan by McConnell, Lindsey Graham, and other Trump-loyal Republican senators to immediately proclaim Trump's innocence, sans-evidence, and demand the nation move on. Thwarting that itself-corrupt move now seems a necessity; it would allow the House to build on the collected evidence before a Senate trial rather than after, forcing the Senate to eventually confront that evidence regardless of current Senate and White House plans.

In particular, it is almost certain that top Trump officials currently hiding behind fraudulent "absolute immunity" claims will at some point be compelled by the courts to appear before Congress; delaying the Senate trial might also light a hotter fire under appeals courts and the Supreme Court itself to resolve those claims with appropriate urgency.

