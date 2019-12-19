Your ultimate impeachment roundup of photos, videos, and the most viral moments on Twitter

Category: World Published on Thursday, 19 December 2019 03:00 Hits: 10

Update: Donald Trump has been impeached. The next step? A trial in the Senate.

On Wednesday, Dec. 18, the entire House of Representatives gathered to view and debate two articles of impeachment against Trump: one for abuse of power and the second for subsequently obstructing Congress’s investigation. Late Wednesday evening, the House voted to impeach Trump, though this still doesn’t mean he will actually be removed from office—instead, it means that we move forward to the Senate. Either way, today is a pretty historic one.

You know what’s a great way to see history-making politics? Look at how people are memorializing some of the most viral moments on Twitter. Before we get into today’s impeachment coverage, it’s worth backtracking and checking out the most viral photos and videos from Impeachment Eve rallies Tuesday night. Hundreds of thousands of people rallied across the nation in support of Trump being impeached. The posts are nothing short of inspiring.

To start off, let’s look at what Trump himself tweeted about the day’s proceedings. Then let’s dig into coverage of both Democrats and Republicans (and one often-discussed Independent), as well as some Twitter snark.

There have been dozens of retweets from Trump this morning, but the two tweets which stand out the most are as follows—and yes, one includes insulting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, because of course, he did.

Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG! A terrible Thing. Read the Transcripts. This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER! December 18, 2019

Here’s that jab at Pelosi.

Will go down in history as worst Speaker. Already thrown out once! https://t.co/Q6N2EVlp9j December 18, 2019

Which is a great time to share the viral clip of Pelosi’s opening statement.

Ã¢Â€ÂœIf we do not act now, we would be derelict in our duty.Ã¢Â€Â Watch House Speaker Nancy Pelosi deliver her statement opening the House debate on the impeachment of President Trump. https://t.co/5XIX8t3iR7pic.twitter.com/QsEa8x2vka December 18, 2019

And particular attention for her quoting the late Rep. Elijah Cummings.

.@SpeakerPelosi quotes the late Rep. Elijah Cummings at the end of her #impeachment proceeding speech: "When we are dancing with the angels, the question will be... What did we do to make sure we kept our democracy intact?" #CheddarNewspic.twitter.com/QYPI6f7zw1 December 18, 2019

Republicans pulled out all of the stops, including Rep. Barry Loudermilk, a Republican from Georgia, suggesting that Jesus was treated more fairly than Trump.

Here’s that quote, which yes, he did say on the House floor.

“When Jesus was falsely accused of Treason,” Loudermilk stated, “Pontius Pilate gave Jesus the opportunity to face his accusers. During that sham trial, Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus than Democrats have afforded this president in this process.”

"Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus than the Democrats have afforded this president." - Rep Barry LoudermilkLive reaction from Jesus#ImpeachmentDaypic.twitter.com/3LV62V209r December 18, 2019

GOP Rep. Barry Loudermilk just said that Jesus Christ was given more due process rights than Donald Trump.I'm not kidding. That was just said on the House floor in a non-joking manner.#ImpeachmentDay December 18, 2019

IM SORRY DID YOU JUST COMPARE TRUMP TO JESUS?#ImpeachmentDaypic.twitter.com/FBtGXMH3Bq December 18, 2019

Reminder as we enter the 3rd hour of debate on the #ArticlesOfImpeachment:The #GOP has yet to offer any evidence to refute the President's clear abuse of power.Because the facts are uncontested. #DefendOurDemocracy#TrumpImpeachment#ForThePeople#ImpeachmentDay December 18, 2019

Pearl Harbor Day even got dragged into this by Republicans. Rep. Mike Kelly, a Republican from Pennsylvania, said the day will live in “infamy.” He made a similar statement in 2012 when speaking about birth control, by the way.

“On Dec. 7, 1941, a horrific act happened in the United States, and it’s one that President Roosevelt said, this is a date that will live in infamy,” Kelly began. “Today, Dec. 18, 2019, is another day that will live in infamy.”

Comparing Trump to Jesus was bad enough, now this.GOP Rep. Mike Kelly just said that like Pearl Harbor, this day will live in infamy.If you're playing a drinking game triggered by inappropriate comparisons from the GOP, you're incredibly wasted right now. #ImpeachmentDay December 18, 2019

In the last 20 minutes Republicans have compared TrumpÃ¢Â€Â™s impeachment to the crucifixion of Jesus and the attack on Pearl Harbor. RIP hyperbole. #ImpeachmentDay December 18, 2019

People are not thrilled with the performance from Republicans today.

I have never heard so many hysterical and overly emotional men in my life. These Republicans think if they raise their voice & shout their opinion will carry more weight. They think their privilege & whiteness will save their party. LetÃ¢Â€Â™s prove them wrong in 2020. #ImpeachmentDay December 18, 2019

Every time a Republican raises his voice, a conservative becomes an Independent voter. ItÃ¢Â€Â™s a Christmas miracle.#ImpeachmentDay#MerryImpeachmaspic.twitter.com/DTtPnn1xin December 18, 2019

I have been up watching the #ImpeachmentDay hearings for 15 minutes.I have seen a ton of white men step up to the GOP microphone. And I have seen men and women of all faiths and colors represent the Democrats.There are more of us than there are of them. Vote December 18, 2019

Remember - impeaching a president for bribing & shaking down an ally and obstructing the investigation IS NOT PARTISAN.It's constitutional.It's defending him that's partisan.#ImpeachmentDay December 18, 2019

Although impeachment is absolutely the correct move, I do miss the days when I didnÃ¢Â€Â™t know who Doug Collins was. December 18, 2019

Republicans keep saying this is about a policy difference. Trump making a secret deal with Zelensky to perform a media stunt about his political opponent is not a policy. December 18, 2019

The Republicans are on the floor of the House attempting a Jedi mind trick where they project onto the Democrats all of the egregious acts they themselves are engaged in e.g. putting party over country not paying attention to Ã¢Â€ÂœfactsÃ¢Â€Â etc. itÃ¢Â€Â™s pure projection #TrumpImpeachment December 18, 2019

The Democrats lay out the facts. The Republicans yell and rant about how they think this process is unfair. They don't defend anything. It's like all their talking points are live angry tweets. I'm like: #ImpeachmentDaypic.twitter.com/qypNrmGg6j December 18, 2019

Of course, things went back to Hillary Clinton one way or another. This time, thanks to Rep. Clay Higgins, a Republican from Louisiana, using a vote that suggests Trump won a lot more [popular] votes than he actually did.

I don't know which republican needs to hear this but land doesn't vote and Hillary won the popular vote by three million #ImpeachmentDaypic.twitter.com/yvCtCzsR84 December 18, 2019

Just to be accurate Donald Trump was narrowly made president by the Electoral College, not the American people. By nearly 3 million votes the majority of Americans tried to elect Hillary Clinton in 2016. Clinton: 65,844,954 (48.2%) Trump: 62,979,879 (46.1%) #ImpeachmentDay December 18, 2019

Rep. Roger Marshall from Kansas also mentioned Hillary, suggesting that Democrats are just bitter that she isn’t president.

As I said, if Democrats were honest theyÃ¢Â€Â™d admit the only thing @realDonaldTrump is guilty of is not being Hillary Clinton. pic.twitter.com/aYjigT0StQ December 18, 2019

Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler of New York also brought up Hillary, reminding the American public that Pence would replace Trump, not Hillary. Of course, all of these Hillary mentions are empty distractions.

Nadler reminds Republicans that if Trump were removed from office, Pence would be POTUS "not Hillary Clinton" pic.twitter.com/bbekqfq3CC December 18, 2019

Rep. Steve King, a Republican from Iowa and overall ghoul argued that Trump should not be removed and instead tried to blame former Vice President Joe Biden.

Republican Rep. Steve King argues President Trump should not be removed from office, during #ImpeachmentDay debate, saying it was Joe Biden who was Ã¢Â€Â˜doing the extortion of the power play in order to protect his own son.Ã¢Â€Â™ More live blog coverage: https://t.co/3V9r2sCTmjpic.twitter.com/9H7RTllgTA December 18, 2019

Rep. Debbie Lesko, a Republican from Arizona, accused Democrats of “tearing families apart” because of the impeachment. Mind you, as Daily Kos frequently covers, actual families are being torn apart.

Defending Trump and slamming impeachment, @DebbieLesko accuses Democrats of "tearing families apart." Trump has torn many immigrant families apart with his harsh immigration policy, supported strongly by Republicans like Lesko. #ImpeachmentDaypic.twitter.com/WSywPIbn3t December 18, 2019

In terms of hyperbole, though, Rep. Louie Gohmert, a Republican from Texas, takes the cake by saying the country’s “end is now in sight” because of the impeachment vote. This might not be terribly surprising if you’ve followed our previous reporting on him being, one might say, “America’s dumbest Congressman.”

.@RepLouieGohmert says that the impeachment votes means that "this country's end is now in sight, I hope I don't live to see it." After Gohmert ends, @JerryNadler calls him out for earlier echoing Russian propaganda and Gohmert runs back to the microphone, screaming at Nadler. pic.twitter.com/czCcFJXNDK December 18, 2019

Rep. Doug Collins, a Republican from Georgia, briefly and swiftly went viral because of his use of the word ‘irregardless.’

Here is Doug Collins with a lot of gibberish and paranoid partisan accusations and the only thing I really have to say is that there is no such word as "irregardless." pic.twitter.com/PpoFgXxhc2 December 18, 2019

Memo to Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.), "irregardless" is not, never has been, and never will be a word, irrespective of how many times you attempt to say "irregardless." Thank you.- Your friendly neighborhood English pedant December 18, 2019

All humor aside, a lot of people are pointing out that this is a somber day. And how bizarre it is in a lot of ways, politically speaking.

Today is not a day of celebration but one of mourning. As American citizen born and raised in this country, I wish the President of the United States would protect me from foreign enemies seeking to hurt us. Instead, he works with them to undermine our democracy. #ImpeachmentDay December 18, 2019

The Trump campaign tapped into AmericaÃ¢Â€Â™s legacy of white supremacy to win presidency. Whether Donald Trump is impeached or not, itÃ¢Â€Â™s important to remember how we got here, or we will end up in the same place again. #ImpeachmentDay#TrumpImpeachment December 18, 2019

Democrats are tweeting their support for the impeachment, some with videos right from the House floor.

That includes Rep. Val Demings of Florida:

Ironic & tragic that the self-described "America first" movement is running interference for a president who solicited foreign interference in American elections and put our national security at risk in the process.It's really "Trump first." #DefendOurDemocracy December 18, 2019

Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts gave a powerful statement, noting that Congress “will not tolerate abuses of power.”

Ã¢Â€ÂœAmerica is a story of ordinary people confronting abuses of power with the steadfast pursuit of justice."@AyannaPressley discusses the "preservation of our democracy" and says Congress "will not tolerate abuses of power" during the #ImpeachmentDebatepic.twitter.com/d9cHOOA2HQ December 18, 2019

And Rep. Karen Bass from California:

Many of us worry about voter suppression. We worry about Russian interference in elections.It is a sad day when we have to worry about our own Commander in Chief interfering in our own elections.I will vote for both articles of impeachment. It's my duty to fulfill my oath. pic.twitter.com/T9lMdLp6wa December 18, 2019

And Rep. Joe Kennedy from Massachusetts, who talked about his children:

Joe Kennedy has a bright future. Trump enablers and the Republican Party do not. #ImpeachmentDaypic.twitter.com/Syu9e5vYbM December 18, 2019

Rep. Katherine Clark, also from Massachusetts:

To borrow from our founding mother Abigail Adams, Ã¢Â€ÂœA people may let a President fall, yet still remain a people, but if a President lets his people slip from him, he is no longer a President.Ã¢Â€ÂDonald Trump has let the people slip from him. #ForthePeople#ImpeachmentDaypic.twitter.com/rghcXLqWpU December 18, 2019

Rep. Steve Cohen of Tennessee:

Donald Trump used the high power of the Presidency to pressure a foreign nation into interfering in our election. He corrupted our elections & undermined the very foundation of our government. Americans--and only Americans--get to have a say in our elections. #DefendOurDemocracypic.twitter.com/aIR66ZLcR2 December 18, 2019

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries from New York got a lot of praise on social media:

Rep. Jeffries: Ã¢Â€ÂœWe will hold this president accountable for his stunning abuse of power Ã¢Â€Â¦ for undermining our national security Ã¢Â€Â¦ for corrupting our democracy Ã¢Â€Â¦ In America no one is above the law.Ã¢Â€Â pic.twitter.com/GL7LN5wjBl December 18, 2019

As did Democratic Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia:

I will vote to impeach President Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.Voting for these articles of impeachment is the only moral course of action, the only way to honor our oath of office.I have no doubt that the votes I cast today will stand the test of time. pic.twitter.com/1oW2wYH9ts December 18, 2019

Rep. Mark Pocan of Wisconsin correctly stressed that today’s vote shouldn’t be partisan.

Today's vote should not be a partisan vote. Today's vote is for the future of our country. President Trump betrayed his oath of office and no one is above the law. pic.twitter.com/MIIdrAKrTy December 18, 2019

Rep. Sylvia Garcia of Texas:

I didnÃ¢Â€Â™t come to Congress to impeach the President.Even when he separated babies from their parents at the border or took money from our troops to build his wall.The Constitution is my guide in this process and that's why I urge my colleagues to vote to #ImpeachTrump. pic.twitter.com/eTS0Op0lYs December 18, 2019

Rep. Ted Lieu of California had a short and sweet zinger, noting, “No one in America could do what Donald Trump did and get away with it.”

Dem. Rep. Ted Lieu: "No one in America could do what Donald Trump did and get away with it." https://t.co/hGjla0XsSTpic.twitter.com/n9wfLkNmCN December 18, 2019

Rep. Lois Frankel of Florida:

In a republic, no one is above the law. I didn't come to Congress to impeach a President, but I did take an oath to keep the republic. Today, I will stand up to power and vote yes on articles of impeachment. For our children and grandchildren, I will do nothing less pic.twitter.com/EnzC3btR0T December 18, 2019

Rep. Ted Deutch of Florida.

When the President abused his power to solicit foreign interference, he was cheating the American voters before they even get a chance to vote. President TrumpÃ¢Â€Â™s actions force us to protect our elections and the Constitution.That is why we must impeach the President. pic.twitter.com/0B5spfgtpR December 18, 2019

Rep. John Lewis of Georgia was incredibly moving, noting, “We have a mission, we have a mandate to be on the right side of history.”

Rep. John Lewis: Ã¢Â€ÂœOur nation was founded on the principle that we do not have kings, we have presidents.... We have a mission, we have a mandate to be on the right side of history."pic.twitter.com/dtyG4PEOyf December 18, 2019

Rep. Joyce Beatty of Ohio has a statement available.

I took an oath to defend the Constitution, as did the president. Unfortunately, he broke that sacred oath, but l will not. @realDonaldTrump must be held accountable and removed from office. Read my full statement.https://t.co/Asf9co4K2D December 18, 2019

Rep. Danny Davis of Illinois noted today is a good day for our Constitution.

.@RepDannyDavis: Ã¢Â€ÂœThis is indeed a sad day for our country; this is indeed a sad day for America. But itÃ¢Â€Â™s a good day for our Constitution.Ã¢Â€Â #DefendOurDemocracypic.twitter.com/sKeUQEtWwO December 18, 2019

Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas pointed out the evidence is “uncontested.”

"As my colleagues have said, the evidence of the president's abuse of power and obstruction of Congress is uncontested." https://t.co/bjXjVrOagA#TrumpImpeachment December 18, 2019

Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan, formerly a Republican and now an independent, stressed the lack of partisan lines here.

Rep. Justin Amash: "I come to this floor not as a Democrat, not as a Republican, but as an American who cares deeply about the Constitution, the rule of law, and the rights of the people ... Impeachment is about maintaining the integrity of the office of the presidency." Via ABC pic.twitter.com/9OUToqnOVZ December 18, 2019

Progressives are taking time to thank Amash, too.

Republicans have complained that this process is not bipartisan. They say that with a straight face after they pushed a Republican who argued for impeachment out of their party. Thank you @justinamash for standing up for the truth. #TrumpImpeachmenthttps://t.co/RlLW0D8O4I December 18, 2019

One conservative, at least, has remembered their oath to the Constitution. #DefendOurDemocracyhttps://t.co/5wTpx5tyZs December 18, 2019

Justin Amash: "I rise today in support of these articles of impeachment. I come to this floor not as a Democrat, not as a Republican but as an American."Take note, GOP. This is what putting country over party looks like.pic.twitter.com/0m3ZRz92nN December 18, 2019

Oh, Rep. Matt Gaetz.

Matt Gaetz sneering that Democrats probably couldn't even find Ukraine on a map while calling that country "The Ukraine" is the Gaetziest moment imaginable. December 18, 2019

Here is his full statement.

.@RepMattGaetz (R-FL): "With no crime, no victim, no evidence, no proof, no agenda for America, this impeachment charade marches on, following no rules and adhering to no sense of honor."Full video: https://t.co/8RMQxkzEFxpic.twitter.com/2A9p4LRn7j December 18, 2019

In an amazing contrast, a clip from House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff, including him quoting Alexander Hamilton.

Speaking from the House floor today, @RepAdamSchiff quoted Alexander Hamilton, who in 1792 warned about a man "unprincipled in private life, desperate in his fortune," and "bold in his temper.""Could we find a more perfect description of [Donald Trump]?" pic.twitter.com/ezOiKzshBy December 18, 2019

Rep. Maxine Waters absolutely shone.

Rep. Maxine Waters, lamenting House rules do not give her enough time to provide all of the reasons for her vote favoring impeachment, opens with an immortal line by the late Maya Angelou."When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time," she says. December 18, 2019

.@RepMaxineWaters on Donald Trump's #ImpeachmentDay: "this day was not inevitable, but it was predictable." She quotes Maya Angelou's classic statement: "when someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time." December 18, 2019

The House just broke into applause after Rep. Maxine Waters concluded. My house did, too. December 18, 2019

Here’s that clip.

Rep. Maxine Waters: "Unfortunately, the rules of debate won't allow me to cite all of the reasons why this president should be impeached. There are many." https://t.co/FksAmxCiempic.twitter.com/3pYuE6uJ50 December 18, 2019

Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut also made a splash on social media.

The truth is clear to anyone not deliberately looking away.Instead of fighting corruption the President aimed it at the 2020 presidential election.Today, I answer the call to defend our democracy and the United States Constitution. I will vote to impeach the President. pic.twitter.com/hUzCCkuFrZ December 19, 2019

As did Rep. Jimmy Gomez of California.

The truth is clear to anyone not deliberately looking away.Instead of fighting corruption the President aimed it at the 2020 presidential election.Today, I answer the call to defend our democracy and the United States Constitution. I will vote to impeach the President. pic.twitter.com/hUzCCkuFrZ December 19, 2019

Rep. Jim Jordan repeated much of what had already been said by other Republicans. Nothing too new, but here’s his clip.

"The President's been driving these guys crazy because he's getting things done. He's doing what he said he was going to do...but guess what? When you drain the swamp, the swamp fights back & they started attacking @POTUS before the election,"Ã¢Â€Â”@Jim_Jordanpic.twitter.com/7bkPqN8Gs6 December 19, 2019

Rep. Devin Nunes covered the usual bases on Hillary Clinton, Ukraine, hoaxes, and, somehow, also decided to use some of his few minutes to mention the alleged “nude pictures” of Trump.

Here’s that whole moment.

.@RepDevinNunes (@DevinNunes): "The only thing President Trump is guilty of is beating Hillary Clinton. The Democrats refuse to accept that loss... The Democrats need a long period of rehabilitation."Full video: https://t.co/8RMQxkzEFxpic.twitter.com/zyHOt8Hevg December 19, 2019

In contrast to the above rambles, Rep. Demings was an absolute powerhouse. In a brief period, she really laid out the evidence.

"I've enforced the laws and now I write the laws. Nobody is above the law. But the law means nothing if the accused can destroy evidence, stop witnesses from testifying, and blatantly refuse to cooperate." - @RepValDemingspic.twitter.com/QEAeRJreDu December 19, 2019

Majority Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer of Maryland offered some excellent points and referenced Rep. Amash. Here are some of his clips.

Dem. Rep. Steny Hoyer, to some applause on the House floor: "There's been a lot of talk about the 63 million people who voted for Mr. Trump. Little talk about the 65 million people who voted for Hillary Clinton." https://t.co/hGjla0XsSTpic.twitter.com/rMl2xY6UcS December 19, 2019

Collins reappeared and took time to air out his grievances, filled with anger and blame at Democrats.

Rep. Collins entire defense is about screaming at members of Congress because he's just looking for clips on Fox News that Trump will watch tomorrow morning #ImpeachmentDay December 19, 2019

Majority Leader Steny Hoyer just gave a historic thoughtful important speech.Ranking Member Doug Collins is reading the Ground Round kids menu out loud. December 19, 2019

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy came up next, talking about votes, “trials and tribulations,” and literally ended with “God bless America.”

Ã¢Â€ÂœElections matter, voters matterÃ¢Â€Â - Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy...I love when politicians tout the importance of every voter...except of course when you donÃ¢Â€Â™t win the popular vote and get elected into office by the electoral college and do everything to suppress votes December 19, 2019

And last but not least, Schiff gave a closing statement for Democrats which earned a round of applause. Then, votes on each article.

But Trump has, as we’re now all being reminded, talked about impeachment in the past. For example, in 2014 when he spoke to Fox News and discussed how embarrassing it would have been for former President Barack Obama, had he been impeached. Here’s that clip.

Donald Trump on impeachment in 2014: "Do you think Obama seriously wants to be impeached? ... He would be a mess. He would be thinking about nothing but. It would be a horror show for him. It would be an absolute embarrassment. It would go down on his record permanently." pic.twitter.com/CM9uf8Fvv0 December 6, 2019

To round things off, a now-viral clip of Trump, as a private citizen at the time, saying it would have been “wonderful” if Pelosi had impeached George W. Bush.

Check out this exchange I had with then private citizen @realDonaldTrump on Oct. 15, 2008. We spoke about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and he then offered his thoughts about impeachment. pic.twitter.com/mXlsG9SjbB December 18, 2019

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1906485